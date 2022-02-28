Watch video: Dynasts dented country's self-confidence by questioning COVID-19 vaccine, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at rivals over their criticism of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying "dynasts" never miss a chance to dent the country's self-confidence.

Addressing a rally at Maharajganj, PM Modi said the Centre has launched a "vibrant village" scheme to give speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas.

PM Modi, while addressing a public meeting today in Maharajganj, said, "Dynasts can never make India capable, they can never make UP capable. Can these dynasts do anything? During COVID period, they left no stone unturned to hurt the confidence of India. They tried to instigate the poor of the country against the indigenous vaccines."

"Even the big countries of the world are far behind India in vaccination coverage today, as India has given 200 million vaccine doses free of cost to its citizens," he said.

In a veiled reference to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister urged citizens to stay strong at this time.

"The world is going through many challenges at this time. No one can remain untouched by these situations. It affects every citizen of the world in some way or the other. In such a situation, India should stay strong and it is the biggest need of the time," he said.

He added, "From agriculture to military, from sea to space, India has to become powerful in every field. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh being the biggest state of the country also has greater responsibility."

Taking a swipe at rivals, the Prime Minister said they always cared for the interest of their family but the BJP government has worked for the poor by providing them health insurance and electricity.

The 2022 Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:45 PM IST