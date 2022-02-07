e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Watch video: Dubai woman smuggles gold worth over 6 Lakh in lipsticks, gets arrested at Mangaluru Airport

FPJ Web Desk
A Dubai passenger was arrested at Mangaluru International Airport for trying to smuggle 127 gm of 24 carot Gold in lip pencils, according to reports. The noble metal was seized from the smuggler female, which was found in powdered form stuffed in the cosmetic. The quantity of Gold being illegally transported holds a worth of Rs. 6.27 Lakh.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
