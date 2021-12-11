e-Paper Get App

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Watch video: DRDO successfully tests Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System 'Pinaka' at Pokhran Range of Rajasthan

As per the DRDO, the Pinaka - ER is the upgraded version of the earlier version of Pinaka which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade.
ANI
DRDO

DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) on Saturday announced that it has successfully tested the extended range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Rajasthan's Pokhran Range.

The system has been designed by DRDO Laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) along with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune, the technology has been transferred to the Indian industry.

As per the DRDO, the Pinaka - ER is the upgraded version of the earlier version of Pinaka which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade. The system has been designed in the light of emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range.

