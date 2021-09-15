Watch Video: Dr Kafeel Khan celebrates after Allahabad HC stays UP govt's second suspension order against him

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the Uttar Pradesh government's order of July 2019, by which Kafeel Ahmad Khan, a paediatrician, was suspended on charges that he had forcibly treated patients at the Bahraich district hospital and criticised the policies of the government. This was the second time Khan was suspended by the state government.

An ecstatic Dr Khan celebrated by dancing to folk tunes after the Allahabad High Court stayed the government's suspension order.

In a video shared by his wife Dr Shabista Khan on Twitter, Kafeel Khan could be seen shaking a leg on Rajasthani folk music with a local dancer.

"My husband Dr Kafeel Khan after the court's second stay on second suspension order against him," Dr Shabista Khan said in the tweet.

Kafeel Khan was already under suspension following the August 2017 tragedy at BRD Medical College at Gorakhpur, where 60 children had died due to alleged disruption in oxygen supply.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Khan, Justice Saral Srivastava has directed to conclude inquiry against the petitioner within a period of one month.

My husband @drkafeelkhan court के दूसरे निलम्बन पर रोक लगाने के बाद 😊🤲



Court Stays Second Suspension Order Against UP's Dr Kafeel Khan

The court further directed that the petitioner shall cooperate in the enquiry and in case the petitioner does not cooperate, disciplinary authority may proceed to conclude the inquiry ex-parte.

While directing to list the case on November 11, 2021, the court said that when the matter is next listed, the respondents shall inform the court about the outcome of the enquiry.

Besides, the court gave the respondent state authorities four weeks' time to file a reply (counter-affidavit).

Khan, during his suspension in August 2017, had been attached to the office of Director General Medical Education (DGME) office of Lucknow. During the period, he visited the Bahraich hospital claiming that he was called by the public to treat children affected by Japanese encephalitis.

(With agency inputs)

