Watch video: Double engine govt improving situation with double strength, says PM Modi at inauguration of various development projects in Kushinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

Among the various projects, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College in Kushinagar which will be built at a cost of over Rs 280 crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While addressing people after inaugurating the various development projects, PM Modi said: "Uttar Pradesh is trying its best to combat Tuberculosis (TB). In just 2 years, 27 lakh people received connections for clean drinking water. Double engine govt is improving situation with double strength. Otherwise, the government which was here before 2017 was not concerned with your problems."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Centre has started another scheme which is going to open new doors of prosperity in rural areas. The name of this scheme is - PM Swamitva Yojana. Under this, the ownership documents of the houses in villages will be provided to people," PM Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Kushinagar.

As per an official release, the medical college will be a 500-bed hospital and provide admissions to 100 students in the MBBS course in academic session 2022-2023.

Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 other development projects worth over Rs 180 crore. Earlier today, he inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport and also presided over an event organised to mark Abhidhamma Day in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 02:46 PM IST