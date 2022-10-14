Watch Video: Dolphins spotted at Injambakkam in Chennai

Representative image | jooinn

Dolphins are human-friendly fish that everyone loves, and there are many places in India where people go just to see and enjoy watching dolphins.

Dolphin sightings are not rare, say marine conservationists. They were spotted at the Injambakkam beach in Chennai.

The video recorded showing dolphins is catching everyone's attention.

In India, dolphins can be seen on beaches like Palolem Beach, Sinquerim Beach, Cocoa Beach, and Morjim Beach in Goa. Lalaji Bay Beach, Havelock Island, and Jolly Buoy Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Dapoli beaches like Murud, Tarkarli, Alibaug, Bhogwe, and Anjarle in Maharashtra.

Read how Netizens reacted to this video:

Glad that you caught these bcoz they don’t appear near the same spot.. tried once taking a video near Pondycherry — Yogesh (@YogeshKD2228) October 13, 2022

See them quite regularly there — Manu Seshadri (@SeshadriManu) October 13, 2022

Last Sunday also i saw at akkarai beach — தம்பி (@kinderpens) October 13, 2022

That's a beautiful video❤️ — lovely (@bubblylovely25) October 13, 2022

Lovely! — Nijesh Jayakar (@JayakarNijesh) October 13, 2022