Watch video: 'Do you see any other face?', says Priyanka Gandhi on Congress' CM candidate in UP elections 2022

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday released the Congress' manifesto for the youth of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections.

While addressing a press conference, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked about who will be the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for this election. Answering the media query, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Do you see any other face in UP from the Congress' side? Then?" When pressed, she said, "Can't you see my face visible everywhere?"

The Congress on Friday released a manifesto for the youth ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with Rahul Gandhi asserting that the party wants to build a "new UP" driven by the strength of the youth.

In the manifesto, the party resolved to fill the "massive backlog" of jobs in the public sector and promised 20 lakh jobs of which eight lakh would be for women.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who along with Rahul Gandhi released the 'Bharti Vidhan' at the party headquarters here, said the party wants the focus to be on development as the propaganda that is mostly going around is negative or based on caste or communalism.

Asked whether her party would be willing to align with other Opposition parties if the need arises post elections in order to implement the vision unveiled by the party, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters, "If such circumstances arise and in the event that they do, we would be open to considering that. I would say that if such a situation arises then we would certainly want our agenda for the youth and women to be fulfilled if we were going to be part of any such dispensation."

The party is going to the polls with the focus on youth and women and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:27 PM IST