Watch Video: District Reserve Guard force jawan helps carry pregnant woman to hospital in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

In a heartwarming video surfacing over social media, a District Reserve Guard force personnel along with local villagers is seen carrying a pregnant woman on a cot to help her reach the hospital in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday afternoon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The locals and jawan carried the pregnant woman for several km through the jungles of the village in the Dantewada district, in a bid to help her reach the hospital.

The video was shared on Twitter early Wednesday by news agency ANI.

"The woman and her newborn baby are in good health," ANI quoted IG Bastar P Sundarraj as saying.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:48 PM IST