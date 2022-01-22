Watch video: Direct, emotional connect between administration and public needed, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts.

While interacting with the District Magistrates, PM Modi said aspirational districts are now eliminating the barriers to the progress of the country and they have become accelerators for growth instead of impediments.

In his remarks at the virtual interaction, PM Modi said the teamwork of Centre, states and local administration was yielding good results in aspirational districts.

"Today, aspirational districts are eliminating the barriers to the progress of the country. With the efforts of all of you, aspirational districts are becoming accelerators of growth instead of impediments," he told the DMs.

Chief Ministers of several states also took part in the interaction. "District administrations have an important role in good governance. It helps govt to implement the schemes in a better way. Detail guidelines should be made for field visits and inspections," PM Modi told the DMs.

The prime minister told the district magistrates that every district needs to learn from the success of others and also evaluate their challenges. "Every district needs to learn from the success of others and also evaluate their challenges," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that for development in aspirational districts, a direct connect between the administration and the public as well as an emotional connect is very important.

"The emotional connection between administration and public helps the government to implement the schemes in a better way. Detail guidelines should be made for field visits inspections," he added.

A sort of 'top to bottom' and 'bottom to top' flow of governance is needed, he said, adding that an important aspect of this is technology and innovation.

The Prime Minister took direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.

Chief Ministers of states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh also participated in the interaction. The interaction was aimed at taking direct feedback about the progress and status of implementation of various government schemes and programmes.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:32 PM IST