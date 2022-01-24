Watch video: 'Did you enjoy childhood,' PM Modi asks kid who wrote Balmukhi Ramayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and awarded them certificates digitally via block chain technology. He also called these children inspiration for the whole society.

During this event, his friendly conversation with an awardee is doing rounds on the internet, soon after the talk went on air. In the video, PM Modi can be heard asking the young awardee whether he could make time to enjoy his childhood amidst the noteworthy works that bragged him the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

"You deliver lectures, preach and have also written Balmukhi Ramayan...so much work ... Were you able to live childhood or missed to enjoy it, "PM Modi asked the awardee - Master Avi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh - during the video conferencing.

Later, Avi shared some insights into the rich heritage and culture of India, while also mentioning that it was none other than the PM Modi who inspired him towards his remarkable achievements.

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

"The awardees take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," said the press release by the PMO These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022