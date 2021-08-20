Watch video: Destructive forces spreading terror can't suppress humanity for long, says PM Modi at Somnath

Advertisement

New Delhi: Speaking at at the inaugural event of various projects in Somnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that the 'destructive forces' who think of building an empire by spreading terror may dominate for some time but their existence is temporary.

The Prime Minister said: "Somnath Temple has been destroyed several times over the centuries. And attempts have been made to destroy the sculptures as well. However, it won the test of time; it stood back up repeatedly." "The destructive forces and the people who think of building an empire by spreading terror may dominate for some time but their existence is not permanent. It cannot suppress humanity for a long time," PM Modi said.

"We must learn from the past and make our future better and build a new India. For us, the core of history and faith is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," PM Modi reiterated.

The Prime Minister on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath Temple through video conferencing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Shripad Naik, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP's veteran leader LK Advani were also present at the event.

The projects inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 02:05 PM IST