Watch video: Demolition drive carried over illegal properties of mafia Mohammad Asif alias Pappu Smart

Kanpur Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh along with district administration on Saturday carried out a demolition drive over the illegal properties of one Mohammad Asif alias Pappu Smart.

Notably, several cases including of murder, loot and extortion are registered against the gangster.

#WATCH | UP: Kanpur Municipal Corporation along with district administration carried out a demolition drive over the illegal properties of one Mohammad Asif alias Pappu Smart, says officials



Several cases including of murder, loot and extortion are registered against him. pic.twitter.com/nmIFNqj3sy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2022

Nearly, a month ago, police administration and other departments had identified three illegal properties of the gangster. The District Magistrate and other officers held a meeting in this regard at the Police Commissioner's residence. All the properties are in Chakeri police station area.

During this, the police along with the officers of KDA administration and other departments got the illegal properties of Pappu Smart identified in which the properties have come to the fore.

BSP leader and history sheeter Pintu Sengar was gunned down in Chakeri on 20 June 2020. After disclosing the incident, the police sent 14 accused including Pappu Smart, Saud Akhtar, Mehfooz Akhtar to jail. To be noted, Smart was the mastermind of the murder case.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 05:32 PM IST