Watch video: Delhi mother fights off kidnappers to save her 4-year-old

New Delhi: A woman resolutely held out against two motorcycle-borne men who tried to kidnap her four-year-old child in Shakarpur area of east Delhi, forcing them to flee without their bike.

The whole incident, on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV camera in which the two helmet-wearing kidnappers are seen forcibly trying to grab the child. However, the mother pounced on the bike like a lioness, making them panic and lose balance. While the woman snatched back the child, one of the men ran away on foot while the other tried to flee on the bike.

Hearing the shrieks of the woman, area residents gathered at the spot, and an alert man among them blocked the passage of the bikers with a two-wheeler. After a brief scuffle, the criminals managed to flee, leaving their vehicle behind.