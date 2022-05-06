Watch Video: Delhi cops takes custody of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Haryana police

After BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning, Delhi Police has filed a case of abduction against the move.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police team, which was taking Bagga for questioning to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police at Khanpur, Kurukshetra.

Delhi police took custody of Bagga from Haryana police and left with the BJP leader from Thanesar Sadar Police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

#WATCH | Team of Delhi Police leaves with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Thanesar Sadar Police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra



Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police today from Delhi.

Bagga was arrested from his residence in Janakpuri here over a case filed in Punjab where the national secretary of the BJP's youth wing was accused by the Aam Aadmi Party of threatening Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab police said that they had sent Bagga five notices to join the investigation but he "deliberately" chose not to do so.

They further informed that an FIR was registered on May 1 by Punjab State Cyber Crime, SAS Nagar against Tajinder Bagga on the complaint of causing instigation, criminal intimidation to cause violence and imminent hurt by publishing false, and communal inflammatory statements on social media.

This morning Bagga's father claimed that he was punched in his face while he attempted to capture a video on his mobile phone of police personnel detaining his son.

Talking to ANI, he said, "This morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face."

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:08 PM IST