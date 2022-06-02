Watch video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi, 'Arrest all of us'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the sources who had informed him of Satyendar Jain’s arrest a few months ago have told him that the Central government will arrest Manish Sisodia in the coming days.

"I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all of us together," he said in a video message.

Kejriwal said he had learnt that the central government was preparing to arrest Manish Sisodia on corruption charges.

"I want to ask the 18 lakh children who are benefitting from Manish Sisodia ji's work in the field of education. Is Manish Sisodia corrupt? He brought glory to India before the world. Should a man like that be arrested or rewarded?" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said.

“My appeal to the Prime Minister is that instead of arresting us one after another, please put all our ministers and MLAs in jail together. You do this one by one, it slows down the work being done for the public,” Kejriwal said at the press conference.

On Tuesday, CBI court on Tuesday remanded Delhi Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9 in connection with a money laundering case.

