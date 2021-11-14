Watch video: Cow dung, urine can strengthen economy, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the cow as well as its dung and urine can strengthen an individual's economy and make the country financially capable.

The government has developed cow sanctuaries and shelters but it will not work alone and requires participation of society, he said at 'Shakti 2021', a convention of women veterinarians organised by Indian Veterinary Association.

"Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place. I am confident that we will be successful in this one day," said Chouhan.

"Many things are being made now with the cow dung and urine. In some cremation grounds in Madhya Pradesh, people are using cow dung instead of wood," he added.

He added that veterinary doctors and experts should engage in result-oriented work on how cow rearing could become a profitable business for small farmers and livestock owners.

Addressing the event, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said women in large numbers are associated with cow rearing in the rural areas of Gujarat, and this has also resulted in the success of the dairy business.

Rupala urged the Centre to help women veterinary graduates who choose entrepreneurship in this field.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 09:17 AM IST