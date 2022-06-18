Watch video: 'Country will bleed but won't let Agnipath scheme happen,' says Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari

Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari (in white shirt) |

As the protests against Centre's Agnipath scheme countinue across the country, Jharkhand Congress MLA on Saturday said that India will bleed but wont allow the scheme to come in action.

The government announced the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday to recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on a contract for four years without pension benefits. It said that the scheme will bring in fitter and younger troops to tackle future security challenges facing the nation. However, the scheme has irked the aspirants forcing them to protest and agitate against the Central government.

The Congress MLA Irfan Ansari alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not provided any jobs in the last eight years.

He also said, "Desh hoga khoon se lathpath lekin hum nahi hone denge yeh Agnipath (The country will be covered in blood but we will not let this Agneepath happen)."

In Jharkhand, demonstrations were held at Dhanbad and Morabadi in Ranchi while security was intensified in the state BJP headquarters with the deployment of RAF personnel.

The train services of the East Coast Railway zone were affected amid the protests in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces.

The train services had cancellations, partial cancellations and a few diversions of trains.

In Bihar, protestors torched the Taregana railway station in Patna district and a GRP vehicle while several law enforcers were injured in stone-throwing in Jehanabad when a bandh was also called to press for the demand for rollback of the new scheme for recruitment in armed forces.

While, in West Bengal, train services on the Sealdah-Barrackpore route in North 24 Parganas district were disrupted for around an hour as a group of anti-Agnipath agitators blocked railway tracks and did push-ups.

Around 20 protesters blocked both up and down lines at a level crossing from around 10 AM thus also affecting vehicular traffic, a spokesperson of the Eastern Railway said.

In Odisha, a job aspirant ran 60 km in Nabarangpur while a large number of agitators sat in dharna near the revenue divisional commissioner's office in Berhampur in Ganjam district.