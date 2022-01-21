Watch video: Contribution of tourism to economy of our country is very big, says PM Modi after inaugurating new Circuit House near Somnath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat via video conferencing.

PM Modi said that the Somnath Temple is the epitome of faith and culture that is visited by over one crore pilgrims every year.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the Prime Minister congratulated the Government of Gujarat and the Somnath Temple Trust for the project.

"The circumstances in which the Somnath temple was destroyed, and the efforts made by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the renovation of the temple, both have a big message for us as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The contribution of tourism to the economy of our country is very big," PM Modi said after inaugurating the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

PM Modi said that the new Circuit House will become a centre point of tourism and the landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room.

"Today, the Somnath Circuit House is also being inaugurated. I heartily congratulate the Government of Gujarat, the Somnath Temple Trust and all of you on this important occasion," said PM Modi.

He further said that this building has been designed in such a way that people staying here will also get 'Sea View'.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple.

The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:48 AM IST