FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 09:12 PM IST
Watch Video: Congress workers in Kozhikode protest against vandalism of Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad | Video Screengrab

Congress workers in Kozhikode on Friday evening protested against the vandalism of former party chief Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

Earlier today, a protest march of the SFI, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), against Rahul Gandhi turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalised it, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to strongly condemn the incident and warned stern action against the culprits.

Alleging his inaction in the issue of buffer zones around forests, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers held a protest march towards the Congress MP's office in Kalpetta in Wayanad district and allegedly vandalised it, drawing widespread condemnation from the party leaders and workers.

While the Congress alleged that the Wayanad MP's office was vandalised with the knowledge of the Chief Minister, Vijayan in a strongly worded message said this land ensures space for freedom of expression and democratic protest but it was a wrong practice if it turns into violence.

Police said around eight people were taken into custody following the ruckus in front of the MP's office and a few police officials were also injured in the incident. Following the attack on Gandhi's office, Congress workers including the Youth Congress and KSU, have staged protest marches across the state.

(With PTI inputs)

