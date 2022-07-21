Watch video: Congress leaders detained after protests in Delhi over Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED

Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken and others detained in the wake of nationwide protest called by the party over ED probe against Sonia Gandhi | ANI

Senior Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh Vivek Tankha, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor, were detained on Thursday as the Congress was protesting against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

In a video statement issued from the bus in which the Congress leaders were packed, Shashi Tharoor said, "We are being taken by the police to an unknown destination. Two other police buses full of MPs and other party colleagues are there. We are trying to head God knows where. The government is misusing its official machinery.. we are very disappointed seeing the government functioning this way."

"There is a misuse of agencies in the country. It's our right to protest in a democracy but it is being crushed," Sachin Pilot said from the bus.

Party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh tweeted that all Congress MPs and CWC members courted mass arrested outside the party headquarters "in a show of collective solidarity with Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi, a target of Vishguru's political vendetta".

Gandhi, 75, was accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka as she arrived at the ED office a little after noon.

The party has slammed the agency's action and called it a "political vendetta".

Earlier, the Delhi Police, anticipating protests, had set up barricades in the vicinity of Congress headquarters at Akbar road. As Congress workers put up a huge show of strength ahead of Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning, matters took a violent turn. Workers outside the party HQ broke police barricades.