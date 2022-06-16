Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul Gandhi's ED grilling

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday held a policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case.

Chowdhury, one of the senior Congress leaders, indulged in a heated argument with the police officer as she held his collar. She was then dragged by the female police officers towards the police van.

Mild tension prevailed near Telangana's Raj Bhavan as the police foiled the attempts by the protesters to lay siege to the building as part of a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call given by Congress' Telangana unit.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.

The protest caused traffic jam on Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas.

A two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters were seen climbing on a state-run city bus even as window panes of the bus were smashed allegedly by an agitator.

The demonstrators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police.