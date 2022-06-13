Watch Video: Congress leader KC Venugopal manhandled by Delhi Police during 'Satyagrah' march | Video Screengrab

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal was manhandled by the Delhi Police on Monday during the 'Satyagrah' march in support of party MP Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party tweeted the video of police manhandling KC Venugopal and wrote, "Panicked by the enthusiasm and spirit of the Congress satyagrahis, the dictatorial government has come down to brutality."

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also alleged manhandling by police personnel on the way to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

Chowdhury wrote a letter to SHO Tughlaq Road alleging manhandling by Delhi Police personnel and asked to take action against them.

"This is to intimate you that today I have been badly manhandled by the Delhi Police on the way to the ED office without even an iota of provocation. During the phase of police atrocities, I got an injury in the upper jaw of my mouth. May I request you to treat my letter as an allegation against those police personnel and do the needful," he said in a letter.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, met party leaders who were detained during the party's 'Satyagrah' march at Tughlaq Road Police Station.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, along with other top Congress party colleagues Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari and KC Venugopal were among those detained as party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office today for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Delhi Police detained Congress workers including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari, KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and Jairam Ramesh among other MPs who joined a huge protest by Congress workers who shouted slogans against the central government.

(With ANI inputs)