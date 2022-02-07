Watch Video: Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai during first COVID wave, alleges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an all-out attack at the Congress, alleging that the grand old party gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai and spread coronavirus.

"During the first wave, the Congress crossed the limit," the PM said. "When we had lockdown, when WHO was advising to 'stay wherever you are'... the Congress at the Mumbai railway station gave tickets to labours to go and spread coronavirus," he added.

He also slammed the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the same. "Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses," the Prime Minister said, adding that the coronavirus spread in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand spread due to this.

Meanwhile, in a scathing attack at the Congress, PM Modi said he thinks the grand old party has made up its mind to not come to power for the next 100 years. He also gave several examples where the Congress has remained out of power for years.

"Nagaland voted for Congress 24 yrs ago, Odisha voted for you 27 yrs ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 yrs ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Benga voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you," PM Modi said. "After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego)," he added.

The PM said the Opposition can oppose him, but "blind opposition is disrespecting democracy". "You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years," he said. "If I talk about 'vocal for local' then you ignore it. Don't you want to create India 'Atamanirbhar'? You (Congress) don't want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

Further hitting out the Opposition, PM Modi said, "Many of you are stuck in 2014, that's why you are also losing out."

