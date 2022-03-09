Watch Video: Coast Guard hovercraft patrols Sir Creek area for enhanced security on Pakistan side

Indian Coast Guard has deployed a hovercraft to patrols near the Sir Creek area. The hovercraft was deployed to increase its surveillance capabilities and to protect against any filtration bids from the Pakistan Side.

Coast Guard chief VS Pathania reviewed the operational preparedness in the area on Tuesday.

Sir Creek area in the Kutch district of Gujarat is a disputed area between India and Pakistan. Sir Creek also witnessed some action during the 1965 war. Sir Creek is used by the infiltrators from Pakistan to enter the Indian Territory. Hovercrafts can be an asset in dealing with these infiltrations.

What is a hovercraft?

A hovercraft is an amphibious vehicle capable of traveling over land, water, mud, ice, and other surfaces. Hovercrafts operate at high speeds between 30-40 knots (around 50-60 kilometers) per hour.

They can be highly useful in hot pursuit of any suspicious boat or individuals in the waters. Hovercrafts would also be useful in catching any rogue elements since they can operate on both sea and shores.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:40 AM IST