Watch Video: CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP leaders play holi, greet party workers at in Lucknow after victory in Uttar Pradesh election

As the Bharatiya Janata Party clinched a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly election, chief minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the people of UP for making the party win with majority.

After arriving at the BJP's office in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath while addressing the party workers said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership we will be forming govts in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

His victory comes as the BJP is on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of the votes polled in assembly elections is underway.

According to the Election Commission of India, Adityanath, who is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time, received 85,356 while his nearest rival SP candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla got 30,498 votes.

After over three decades, Yogi Adityanath returned to power in Uttar Pradesh by breaking the 'Noida jinx', according to which any Chief Minister who visited the city loses power.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:50 PM IST