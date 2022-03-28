Watch video: CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav take oath as members of UP Assembly; shake hands

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met and shook hands with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the state assembly.

Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav met in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly during oath-taking of newly-elected legislators.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took oath as member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath is the first time MLA while he had previousely been a member of the Legislative Council in the state during his first five year tenure. The newly elected members of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) will be administered oaths today.

After Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, who has been named as the Leader of the Opposition, took oath as MLA. He's also a first time MLA. He was an MLC during his stint as the Chief Minister of the state during 2012-17.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday last week.

A total of 52 ministers had taken oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak had taken oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:54 AM IST