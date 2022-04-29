Watch video: Clash breaks out between two groups in Punjab's Patiala

A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Punjab's Patiala today.

The clash broke out after two groups came face to face during a protest march held against banned terrorist outfit Khalistan

Police personnel are deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.

"Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," said Patiala DSP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, clashes broke out after the procession held by the group which identifies itself as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) came face to face with Sikh groups that are believed to be pro-Khalistan.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the incident unfortunate and vowed his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state.

"The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony is of utmost importance," Mann tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 02:34 PM IST