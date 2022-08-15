e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Clash breaks out between TRS, BJP workers in Telangana's Jangaon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) clashed during Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra in Jangaon on Monday.

The incident took place today in Telangana's Jangaon during BJP state President Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra when the leaders of both parties attacked each other with sticks and hurled stones. As per the preliminary information, some of the BJP, as well as TRS workers, have received injuries.

Notably, the BJP has alleged that TRS leaders of Jangaon attacked BJP leaders with sticks and stones were pelted at them.

Some workers have sustained injuries and according to the Jangaon police, both parties attacked each other.

Asserting that the situation is under control now, the police said, "Both parties attacked each other. Police brought the situation under control. If we receive a complaint, the case will be registered."

Police were deployed immediately and took the situation into control and now Yatra is going on peacefully.

In the clash, a few BJP leaders received injuries and BJP leaders alleged that TRS leaders of Jangaon attacked BJP leaders with sticks and stones pelted on them.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay slammed Telangana Police over their response to the clash and injured Karyakartas. During a Praja Sangarama Yatra, TRS goons created disturbance by hurling stones which hit two Karyakartas who were injured with wounds. "Instead of preventing such issues, police act on BJP Karyakartas. Telangana Police has a puppet Commissioner who is unable to maintain law and order," alleged the BJP leader.

BJP Telangana took to its Twitter and said that Bandi Sanjay who was on his 13th Day of Praja Sangrama Yatra, exhorted the BJP workers to continue the Padayatra despite stone attacks aimed at stopping the public struggle.

Notably, this development comes just months before the Telangana Assembly Elections slated to be held next year.

(with agency inputs)

