Watch video: CJI NV Ramanna rues over lack of quality debate in Parliament, sorry state of affairs on Independence Day 2021

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday criticised the functioning of Parliament and said that it is a sorry state of affairs and there is a lack of quality debates in both the houses of the Parliament.

On Sunday, CJI Ramana compared the function of the Parliament to earlier times, when, according to him, legislations were discussed and elaborated.

Speaking on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations held at the Supreme Court lawns, CJI Ramana said: "If you see debates which used to take place in both the Houses of Parliament in those days, they used to be very wise, constructive they used to be very wise, constructive and they used to debate any legislation they were making... Now, a sorry state of affairs."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The laws have a lot of ambiguity. There's no clarity in laws. We don't know for what purpose the laws are made. It's creating a lot of litigation, inconvenience, and loss to the government as well as inconvenience to the public. This is what happens if intellectuals & professionals like lawyers aren't there in Houses," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He pointed out that members of Parliament during the early years after the Independence were lawyers. "Whether it is Mahatma Gandhi or Babu Rajendra Prasad, they were legal luminaries, who sacrificed their property, family and life and led the movement."

"Most of the members of first Lok sabha and Rajya Sabha were all lawyers and members from the legal fraternity. Unfortunately, we know what is happening now in the Parliament with respect to debates on laws," CJI Ramana said in his address to the bar members.

He said there used to be debates in Parliament on various constitutional amendments and how they will affect the people.

CJI Ramana said that one reason for it was that good lawyers were not contributing to law-making. The CJI told the lawyers, "Don't confine yourself to your profession, earning money and living comfortably. Please think over it. We should actively participate in public life, do some good service and share the experience with the country. Hopefully, goodness will come out of it in the country." The CJI added the Supreme Court has played an active role in the country and has given more than what the Constitution has thought of, but he expects the legal fraternity to contribute more.

"There are small issues but around 75 percent of the people in need of justice have got legal aid. You (lawyers) all should participate in the legal aid movement. On November 26 and 27, we may have two day workshops on Constitution Day on legal aid," he said.

At the outset, the chief justice said it is a historic day and an occasion for all to rethink and review the policies to understand "what we have achieved and what we have to achieve in the future".

"Seventy-five years is not a small period in the history of the country but we have to also consider the vast landscape and geographical condition of our country," the CJI said, while recalling his childhood days when they were given jaggery and and murmura (puffed rice) in school on the occasion of Independence Day. "Since then, a lot of development has taken place. Small things given to us in school made us very happy but in today's time when we have so many facilities, we are not happy. I think this is due to our saturation level," he said.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:33 PM IST