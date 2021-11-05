e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 01:32 PM IST

Watch video: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel whipped on occasion of Govardhan Puja in Durg - Here's why

FPJ Web Desk
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel got whipped as part of a ritual on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in Durg.

Watch the video here:

It is believed that by doing this, problems stay away and happiness comes into life.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated the day after Diwali.

This day is commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna gave shelter and protection to villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains by lifting up the 'Govardhan Hill'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday wished people on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

"Best wishes for 'Govardhan Puja' to all. Jai Shri Krishna!" tweeted Shah.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wished people and prayed for the welfare of all.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on Govardhan Pooja, a symbol of nature, environment and promotion of livestock. I pray to Lord Krishna to remove the sufferings of all and for the welfare of all," he said in a tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 01:32 PM IST
