Watch Video: Charanjit Channi's supporters celebrate after Congress announces him as CM-designate

Supporters of newly announced Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were seen celebrating outside his residence at Kharar, SAS Nagar after he became the Punjab CM-designate.

"Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," senior Congress leader Harish Rawat tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday after he was picked as the next Punjab chief minister, and said the party must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," Gandhi tweeted.

Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday and will take oath as chief minister on Monday, succeeds Amarinder Singh who resigned on Saturday alleging humiliation by the party.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Congress picks Charanjit Singh Channi as new Punjab CM

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 08:40 PM IST