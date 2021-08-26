Watch Video: Centre launches e-Shram portal for unorganised workers

Government of India on Thursday launched the e-SHRAM portal to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector.

The portal was launched by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.

The Narendra Modi-led government had announced this national database for unorganised workers after last year’s migrant crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav had, earlier on August 24, unveiled the logo for the E-Shram portal.

"Targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much-needed step and the portal which will be the national database of our nation builders, our Shram Yogis, will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep, who are the builders of our nation," Yadav had said on the logo launch event.

"Targeted delivery and last-mile delivery, has been a major focus of the schemes of government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Database of Unorganised workers (E-Shram portal) is another key step towards that and will be a game-changer for the social security of millions of unorganised workers," the Labour Minister had said.



So what is e-SHRAM portal?

The e-SHRAM Portal aims to be a single-point reference that will help authorities to reach out and track the unorganised workers and offer assistance in times of crisis.

The Centre is aiming to register 38 crore unorganised workers including construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers among others.

A national toll-free number 14434 has also been launched to assist and address the queries of the workers seeking registration on the portal.

Following the launch of the portal, the workers from the unorganised sector can begin their registration from the same day.

As part of the initiative, the workers will be issued an e-SHRAM card containing a 12 digit unique number.

The objective behind the move is the integration of social security schemes of the government.

The details of the workers will also be shared by state governments and departments.

A worker can register using his/her Aadhaar card number and bank account details, apart from filling in other necessary details like date of birth, home town, mobile number, and social category.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Govt to launch e-SHRAM portal on Thursday for maintaining database of unorganised workers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 05:42 PM IST