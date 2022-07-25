Watch video: Celebrations in Droupadi Murmu's native place Rairangpur as she takes oath as President of India

After Droupadi Murmu took oath as India's 15th President in Delhi on Monday, celebrations were held at her native place - Rairangpur. The newly sworn-in Droupadi Murmu today assumed the office of the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She assumed office in a handing-over ceremony from outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

To celebrate Murmu's oath, people from her native performed tribal dance on the beats of the folk music. Notably, Doupadi Murmu is the first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office.

Meanwhile, after assuming office, President Murmu inspected a tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former President Kovind, whose five-year term ended on Sunday left from Rashtrapati Bhawan and arrived at his new residence on Janpath Road.

Murmu was today administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna.

Murmu's address to the nation:

Murmu stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence. She said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country," Murmu said.

"Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India." "It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," she added.She also said that the country needs to speed up the efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India.

(with agency inputs)