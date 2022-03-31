Watch video: CCTV camera shows driver speeding car over elderly man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh: In a recent video caught on CCTV camera from Ghaziabad, a car was spotted to speed and hit an old man.

The clip shows the vehicle entering a narrow lane where the old man, outside his house, is trying to get seated over a chair. Later the car hits the man and speeds away.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, after which the elderly complained against his neighbours to the police. Investigation is underway.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:54 PM IST