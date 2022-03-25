Watch video: Cargo vessel capsizes in Ganga river between Jharkhand and Bihar; over dozen trucks & persons feared drowned

Patna: Over a dozen people are feared drowned in the Ganga between Sahebganj in Jharkhand and Manihari in Katihar district of Bihar as 12 trucks on a Cargo vessel capsized in the river.

Deputy commissioner of Sahebganj, Ram Niwas Yadav, who visited the Mukteshwar Ganga ghat, the nearest point of the disaster said four trucks plunged into the river as the vessel developed trouble midstream the Ganga. He said NDRF has been summoned in rescue operations.

Deputy Commissioner said the vessel was being ferried from Sahebganj in Jharkhand to Manihari in Bihar during night hours against the prescribed rule of sunrise to sunset movement in the river.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that ten people are missing after the incident.

Amar Chaudhury, captain of the ship said tyres of one of the trucks burst on the vessel and it first tilted and finally drowned into the river. As the steamer got imbalanced, more trucks fell into the river.

Pramod Paswan, an employee of the steamer company who is admitted to a hospital, said there were 18 trucks on board the steamer and only six could be saved.

Survivors said that the steamer was loaded with trucks carrying stone chips from Sahebganj. It was carrying trucks much more against its capacity.

