Watch video: Burqa clad woman hurls bomb at CRPF camp in J&K's Sopore

In a shocking incident, a burqa-clad woman hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening, reported news agency ANI.

The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI which shows a burqa-clad woman throwing a bomb at a CRPF post.

"The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:16 AM IST