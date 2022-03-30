Watch video: Burqa clad woman hurls bomb at CRPF camp in J&K's Sopore

In a shocking incident, a burqa-clad woman hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening, reported news agency ANI.
The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI which shows a burqa-clad woman throwing a bomb at a CRPF post.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ANI that the woman who hurled the bomb has been identified and will be arrested soon.
"The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.
