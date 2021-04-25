Watch video: Burj Khalifa supports India with national flag display amid COVID-19 crisis

World’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up in the colours of the Indian National flag on Sunday in support of the Covid-19 crisis the country is going through. The 23-second video showed the tricolour displayed on the tower's facade, with the text #StayStrongIndia.

Sharing a video on its official Twitter handle,the tweet read, "Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia

India is facing the second wave of COVID-19, also many states in the country are facing massive shortage of oxygen amid rise in cases. The country today logged close to 3.5 lakh cases.

India logged a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day taking it total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.