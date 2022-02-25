Watch video: Budget provides for vibrant ecosystem in defence manufacturing, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighting challenges faced in procuring defence equipment from abroad and stressed on promotion of the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' campaign in defence manufacturing.

Addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action', the Prime Minister said, "When we procure weapons from outside, its process is so long that by the time they reach our security forces, many of them become outdated. Its solution is in 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign' and 'Make in India'."

PM Modi mentioned that this year's Union budget has a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem from research and development for defence manufacturing.

"This year's budget has a blueprint for developing a vibrant ecosystem from research, design and development of manufacturing within the country. About 70 per cent of the defence budget has been kept for domestic industry only," he said.

The Prime Minister further added that weapons made in India played a big role in World War II. "Even before and just after independence, the strength of our defence manufacturing was very high, and weapons made in India played a big role in World War II," he said.

"Although this strength of ours kept on weakening in later years, it shows that there was no shortage of capacity in India in those times and neither is it now," he added.

PM Modi also said that cyber security is no longer limited to just the digital world as it has now become a matter of national security.

"The strength of India's IT is our great strength. The more we use this power in our defence sector, the more confident we will be in our security," he noted.

"For example, cyber security is no longer limited to the digital world only. It has become a matter of national security," he added.

It is a source of happiness that in the last five-six years, India has increased defence exports by six times, he said.

Today, India is providing Made in India defence equipments and services to more than 75 countries, he noted.

Union Budget 2022-23 related to the Ministry of Defence has given further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in Defence, said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement. The Ministry has organised a post-budget webinar titled 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on the announcements made in the budget for the defence sector.

The objective of the webinar is to involve all the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the government in the defence sector.

(With inputs from Agencies)

