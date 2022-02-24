Watch video: Budget focusing on making agriculture modern, smart, says PM Modi

Lauding the contributions made towards the agricultural sector in the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said agriculture budget has increased manifold in just six years and farm loans for farmers have also been increased by 2.5 times in seven years.

"In the last seven years, we have taken many new initiatives. From taking seeds to market, we have improved the old systems. Budget for agriculture has increased manifold in just seven years. Agriculture loans for farmers have also been increased by 2.5 times in seven years," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the focus of the Union Budget 2022-23 is on making the agriculture sector modern and smart.

Discussing ways in which the Budget will contribute to strengthening the agriculture sector, PM Modi said in the last seven years, the government has taken several initiatives for the entire agri value chain from seed to market and also improved the old systems.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on smart agriculture, he that in the recent Budget, seven main avenues have been suggested to make agriculture modern and smart. These include natural farming on mission mode along the Ganges with 5 km wide corridors on both sides of the river, making available modern technology, and providing facilities like regular banking at more than 1.5 lakh post offices.

PM Modi called upon the startups to come forward for creating a network of soil testing labs in the country.

He stressed that management of agri-residue (parali) is also very important. He said towards this, some new measures have been taken in this budget, which will reduce carbon emissions, and farmers will also get additional income.

PM Modi also said that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has become a strong support for the small farmers in the country. "PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme was started three years ago on this day itself. Today this scheme has become big support for the small farmers. Under this, about Rs two lakh crore has been given to 11 crore farmers so far," said the Prime Minister while addressing a webinar on various ways the Budget strengthens the agriculture sector.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

