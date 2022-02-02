Watch video: Budget 2022 focuses on poor, middle class and youth, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers over Union Budget 2022-23.

While addressing BJP workers, PM Modi said that new world order is now in the making, where many of the things from a pre-Covid society is going to change.

"There is a possibility of a new world order post-COVID pandemic. Today, the world's perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India," he said.

"With the world's changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy," PM Modi added.

"With the world's changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said that it is extremely important for India, as a modern nation, to be self-reliant. He further said that the Union Budget 2022-23 has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity.

While addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha, the Prime Minister said, "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the Budget in a timely manner given its vastness."

Speaking on the Union Budget, PM Modi said: "This Union Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. It is very important for us to make a self-reliant & modern India. This Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. India's economy is expanding continuously due to the decisions taken in the last 7 years."

“This Budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide them basic necessities. Our government is working on the saturation of basic facilities,” PM Modi said.

While addressing BJP workers and leaders, the Prime Minister said, "With the world's changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy."

Finance Minister Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 39.45 lakh crore budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:56 AM IST