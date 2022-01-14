Watch Video: BSP leader weeps bitterly after being denied ticket ahead of UP state elections; alleges giving Rs 67 lakhs to party

A video has now emerged on social media wherein a Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader is seen crying profusely in the city Kotwali for being denied a ticket. BSP Arshad Rana was seen crying at the police station after finding that is not getting a ticket and instead, Salman Saeed has been selected as the party's contestant from the Charthawal assembly seat.

Rana said that he had been putting up hoardings and banners for the party for the upcoming polls, but now the party was saying someone else would be contesting from the seat.

The BSP leader accused Western UP in-charge Shamsuddin Raine of staking lanks of money from him. He alleged that Rs 67 lakh was snatched from him in the name of the ticket.

Rana also warned that he would commit self-immolation if he did not get justice.

"I've been working for 24 years; was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls), have been trying to get in touch with party, no proper response; have been told to arrange Rs 50 lakhs...had already paid about Rs 4.5 lakh," ANI quoted saying Rana.

Arshad Rana, a resident of the Dadhedu village of Charthawal assembly constituency, has been active in the BSP for a long time. His wife had also contested the BSP for the post of District Panchayat member. With the hopes of getting a party ticket, Rana was preparing to contest from Charthawal seat from BSP for a long time.

Salman Saeed is the son of Sayeduzzaman, a Congress leader and former State Minister of State for Home.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Arshad Rana has also filed a formal complaint against a BSP official. Inspector Anand Dev Mishra, in charge of City Kotwali, said the matter is being examined and that required legal action will be taken after the probe.

BSP supremo Mayawati had tweeted the day before that the party has fielded Salman Saeed for the Charthawal assembly seat.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 05:03 PM IST