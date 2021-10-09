Watch Video: BSP chief Mayawati addresses mega rally on party founder Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, demands Bharat Ratna for late Dalit leader

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday addressed a mega rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram.

Addressing the rally at the Kanshiram Smarak Sthal, Mayawati demanded that Bharat Ratna be given to the late Dalit leader and added that people in Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind on changing power in the state.

Born in Ropar district, Punjab, Kanshi Ram worked for the upliftment and political mobilisation of the Bahujans, i.e, the backward or lower caste people including untouchable groups at the bottom of the caste system in the country. He founded the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 1984. Later, he ceded leadership of his party to his protégé Mayawati who has served four terms as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati after offering tributes to party founder Kanshiram on his death anniversary, in Lucknow, Saturday, Oct 9, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Mayawati demands ban on pre-poll surveys ahead of elections

Mayawati on Saturday said she will write to the Election Commission demanding surveys by media organisations and other agencies be banned six months before any elections, so that the polls in the particular state are not influenced by it.

"Soon, a letter will be written to the Election Commission that surveys in the garb of business, by media organisations and other agencies be banned six months before the elections, so that the polls in the particular state are not influenced," she said.

"You know that when the Assembly elections in West Bengal were going on, surveys were showing that Mamata Banerjee was trailing, but when the results came, it was the opposite. Those who were dreaming of (gaining) power, their dreams were shattered, and Mamata (Banerjee) staged a comeback with a huge majority. Hence, you should not be misled by these surveys," the BSP chief told the public.

Mayawati's remarks came a day after a news channel in a survey showed that the BJP is poised to win the most number of seats in UP in the upcoming 2022 Assembly polls, and retain power.

She also said the BJP-led Centre and UP governments are using the state machinery to make the atmosphere in their favour.

"It is also known to everyone that when these tactics do not work, then that party (BJP) will eventually give the election a Hindu-Muslim colour, and try to take full political advantage in its garb. Elections have to be fought keeping this in mind," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 04:41 PM IST