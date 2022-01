Watch Video: BSF all-women biker team presents thrilling spectacle at 73rd Republic Day parade

New Delhi: During the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, the Border Security Force's (BSF) Seema Bhawani Motorcycle team put up a stunning display, presenting a salutation to the President.

During the display, the team did a Border Women Salute under Command of Inspector Himanshu Sirohi. Under Command of Sub Inspector Sonia Banwari, Single Kneeling was performed, while Chair Riding was performed under command of constable Anima Kumar. Fish Riding was performed under the command of constable Pushpa with another rider.

Under the command of constable Rajwinder Kaur with another rider, the double back riding was performed, while the opposite direction side riding double was performed under the command of constable Anupam Kumari with one other rider.

Further, the group performed the ladder formation under the command of constable Sangeeta Kumari, and the five women balance was performed under the command of constable Sumita Sikdar with four other riders.

The group then showcased the crown position under the command of constable Anita Rana with six other riders and the bullfighting formation under the command of constable Tulsi Rana and constable Sushma with two other riders.

Abhinandan, Exercise Bar, Gulistan, Aerobic, and the Pyramid formations were also showcased.

Republic Day Parade 2022 showcased India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Special arrangements have been made keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation. The number of seats for spectators has been significantly reduced and people are being encouraged to register online to witness the live celebrations.

According to the Ministry of Defence, for the first time, an Indian Air Force (IAF) will show grand flypast by 75 aircraft or helicopters.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 02:35 PM IST