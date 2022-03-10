Watch video: Boy dresses like Bhagwant Mann to celebrate AAP's victory in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann made to one of the top trends on Twitter over celebration mood in Punjab. Amidst the celebration of Aam Aadmi Party AAP, a little boy was spotted to have dressed like Bhagwant Mann. He wore a navy blue muffler and glasses, little to sigh on party chief Arvind Kejriwal, and a yellow turban to look like Mann.

After a sweeping win, AAP's Bhagwant Mann is set to become the Punjab Chief Minister. The celebrations with jalebi and music are sure to gear up with more fun and flavour over the comedian-turned-politician.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:59 PM IST