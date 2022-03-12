Watch Video: Bollywood singer Shaan at inaugural session of India's 1st wheelchair Basketball Premier League in Mumbai

Bollywood singer Shaan participated at the inaugural session of Wheel chair Basket ball Premier League in Mumbai.

Shaan also tried wheelchair basketball himself during the Wheel chair Basket ball Premier League in the city.

For the first time in India, watch 60 wheelchair-bound sportspersons, including a Pune team of Army jawans injured during wars, will play the basketball premier league. On Saturday and Sunday, in Mumbai, the teams will play matches to change people’s mindsets towards disability and to rally for making Mumbai accessible for the disabled.

The premier league will be played on Saturday at the Mastan YMCA, Nagpada, and on Sunday at the International House, YMCA, Bombay Central; on both days, the tournament will begin at 4 pm.

This is an initiative of NGO Project Mumbai, which has formally signed a partnership with the Mumbai Wheelers Wheelchair Basketball to promote the sport through opportunities for players.

The players include over 20 national and international wheelchair players and also players from the Armed Forces Paraplegic Rehab Centre (PRC), Khadki, comprising jawans and officers who were injured while serving the country.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:50 PM IST