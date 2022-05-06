Watch Video: BJP workers protest outside AAP office in Delhi in view of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were seen protesting outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi on Friday in view of party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest.

The saffron party has accused Punjab Police of "abducting" Bagga, and alleged that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is pursuing vendetta through the state police.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP leaders, including its state unit president Adesh Gupta, slammed Kejriwal and said Bagga had been picked up for "unmasking" his lies.

The Delhi chief minister had claimed that his party will get back at those targeting it once it gets control over police, Gupta said.

"It is said that if you want to see someone's real face, give that person power. The real character and face of Kejriwal has now come to the fore," he said.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the AAP said claimed Bagga has been arrested from Delhi by the Punjab Police for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border state and rejected the BJP's charge of vendetta.

Defending the Punjab Police's action, Bharadwaj told a press conference that the state police registered a case against Bagga last month after the BJP leader, through his social media posts, "tried to create communal tension and incite violence in the state".

"Because of such statements, the Punjab Police lodged an FIR and now arrested Bagga. His statements were communal in nature. A lot of BJP-linked people were instigating the violence in Patiala," Bhardwaj alleged.

The April 1 FIR was registered under relevant IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place, etc.), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Bharadwaj also dismissed the BJP's allegations of vindictive action as "absolutely wrong". "There is no vendetta. The Punjab Police is doing its work impartially," he said.

In a latest development, Delhi Police has taken Bagga's custody from its Punjab counterpart and he is being brought back to the national capital.

Friday, May 06, 2022