Watch video: 'BJP will form government in Goa,' says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant has said that the BJP will be forming the government in Goa, adding that the BJP was in talks with regional parties like the MGP in order to form a coalition.

Sawant retained Sanquelim constituency, defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes. He said that he had already sought the Goa Governor's appointment to stake claim to form the next government.

Sawant also said that Independent MLA Chandrakant Shetye has extended support to BJP.

The BJP, which is leading on 20 seats, will meet Goa Governor today to stake claim for the formation of government in the coastal state. According to reports, BJP is confident of securing a simple majority in the state and has said that the oath-taking ceremony would happen on March 14.

Exit polls released by various agencies had predicted a neck-and-neck contest between various players in the state. Polls to elect the new state Assembly were held on February 14.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:15 PM IST