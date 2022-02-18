Watch: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya shares video of Agra-Lucknow Expressway praising Adityanath, gets trolled

Lucknow: Tejasvi Surya, the MP from Bangalore South, posted a video of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Twitter on Thursday morning, praising the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the building the highway.

He captioned the video: "Lucknow to Kannauj in Yogi Ji's #ExpresswayPradesh #UPYogiHaiYogi".

Surya was heavily trolled for misinformation by many Twitter users who said that the expressway was built by former CM Akhilesh Yadav in his tenure.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Thursday evening to poke fun at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over a tweet the latter posted earlier in the day about the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

"He is driving on Expressway built by Akhilesh Yadav government and he is listening song of Pakistani Singer who is Muslim", one Twitter user wrote.

Reacting to the tweet, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter: "Had heard about darkness under a lamp... Seeing the ignorance of BJP leaders, it can be said that 'Surya' means darkness under the sun."

Tejasvi Surya later posted another tweet stating that 467 km of expressway was built in Uttar Pradesh between 1947 and 2017. This number climbed to 1,321 km after Yogi Adityanath came to power, the BJP MP wrote on Twitter.



The 302-km long Agra Lucknow Expressway was inaugurated by the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in November of 2016. However, the expressway was opened to the public only in February 2017.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:14 AM IST