Watch video: BJP MLA from Karnataka makes unsavory remarks on student killed in Ukraine

On Thursday, MLA Arvind Bellad stated that “instead of one dead body, eight persons can be accommodated in a flight”, while answering a question on bringing back the body of medical student Naveen SG, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1.

He was responding to questions on the uncertainty over when Naveen's body would be brought back to Haveri, his hometown.

"The government is putting in effort to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. Ukraine is a war zone and everyone is aware of it. Efforts are being made and if possible, the body will be brought back," Mr Bellad told reporters.

"While it is very challenging to bring back those who are alive, it has become even more difficult to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Instead, eight to 10 persons can be accommodated in place of a dead body, which would consume more space," said the BJP leader.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to try and bring back Naveen's body.

The MLA’s comments come days after Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that 90% of students going abroad to study medicine won’t clear Indian entrance examinations, raking up controversy on Tuesday, with Opposition leaders condemning his statement at a time when thousands of Indian students are stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

Congress leaders condemned the MLAs statement. “It is absolutely insensitive from the legislator to say this. It has become habitual for BJP MPs and MLAs to make such insensitive remarks. First, the Prime Minister said that why do students go to smaller countries to study, to beat that union minister Pralhad Joshi said that students who go abroad are not meritorious, whereas Naveen has 97% marks in PU. Now, Bellad has made this statement,” said senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge.

Naveen, 21, who was studying medicine at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was in a queue outside a grocery store when he was killed in Russian shelling on a government building.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:57 PM IST