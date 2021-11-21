Watch video: Bills are repealed, they can also be redrafted and brought again, says BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose the nation over the farm laws, adding that the decision has nothing to do with the upcoming elections.

"BJP will cross the margin of 300 seats in 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The farm laws have nothing to do with elections. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, the nation comes first. Bills come, they are repealed. They can also be redrafted and brought again. It takes no time," Sakshi Maharaj told news agency ANI.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre will repeal the three farm laws after the nearly year-long agitation by a section of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:34 AM IST